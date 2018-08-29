Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood casts its Charles Manson

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has found its Charles Manson.

Aussie actor Damon Herriman, who had a recurring role on FX’s Justified, will play the reviled cult leader in the director’s upcoming ninth movie, EW has confirmed. The film tells the story of a fading western TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio), and his longtime stunt double (Brad Pitt), as they struggle to adjust to a Hollywood they no longer recognize. It just so happens that DiCaprio’s character’s next-door neighbor is Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who later becomes a tragic victim of the Manson family’s infamous murders.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age. EW can also confirm that Rumer Willis, Dreama Walker, Margaret Qualley, Costa Ronin, Victoria Pedretti, and Madisen Beaty are joining the cast, which also includes Lena Dunham.

The Girls creator will play Catherine “Gypsy” Share, a member of Charles Manson’s commune, alongside Carrie Diaries star Austin Butler as Charles “Tex” Watson, and newcomer Maya Hawke (the daughter of frequent Tarantino collaborator Uma Thurman and actor Ethan Hawke) as a fictional character named Flower Child. Chilean actress Lorenza Izzo will also portray Francesca Capucci, a glamorous Italian movie star.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Angela Weiss/Getty Images

First looks from the production show Pitt and DiCaprio serving up some serious ’60s fashion, while Robbie transforms into Tate.

Other stars confirmed for the film include Al Pacino as DiCaprio’s character’s agent, Marvin Schwarz; Dakota Fanning as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme; Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen; Emile Hirsch as Jay Sebring; and Burt Reynolds as George Spahn, the blind owner of the property that Manson and his followers were living on when they hatched their murders. Luke Perry, Nicholas Hammond, Clifton Collins Jr., Keith Jefferson, Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, and Michael Madsen.

The Sony Pictures film is due to be released July 26, 2019.