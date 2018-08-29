Colin Firth and Guy Pearce came up with a 'peachy' new title for The King's Speech on set

type Movie Current Status In Season Wide Release Date 11/24/10 performer Helena Bonham Carter, Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush director Tom Hooper distributor The Weinstein Company

If Colin Firth and Guy Pearce had their way, the poster for The King’s Speech could have looked very different.

Pearce sat down with Lola Ogunnaike on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing recently, where he chatted about some of his biggest roles — including as the abdicating King Edward VIII in The King’s Speech. Reminiscing about a scene between him and Firth (who plays Edward’s brother, George), he revealed that when they were on set, they came up with a new title and premise for the film, inspired by Firth’s kilt.

“I remember when we were walking up the stairs after having filmed this scene, we were talking about him being in a kilt and how that should be the poster shot, this shot up his kilt of his bum,” Pearce remembers.

Firth agreed — and suggested a new title for the film: The King’s Peach. Just imagine that Oscar campaign.

Firth won the Best Actor Oscar for the movie, which also won Best Picture, Best Director (Tom Hooper), and Best Original Screenplay (David Seidler).

