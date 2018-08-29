Fantastic Beasts, Bohemian Rhapsody voted Fandango's most anticipated fall movies

Harry Potter fervor is still very much alive. According to Fandango’s survey of moviegoers looking to pinpoint the most anticipated movies of the fall 2018 theatrical season, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald made the top of the list, followed by the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

The latest Fantastic Beasts sequel returns Eddie Redmayne as magizoologist Newt Scamander, who, under the direction of a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) travels to Paris in the year 1927 to thwart the plans of nefarious dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). The film, directed by David Yates, marks the latest expansion to the wizarding world of J.K. Rowling, who wrote the screenplay.

Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek is also coming to the screen as the legendary Queen frontman in Bohemian Rhapsody from director Dexter Fletcher.

Other films that made the list of the top five list most anticipated fall movies include the Spider-Man-based Venom (starring Tom Hardy), Wreck-It Ralph sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet, and the upcoming remake of A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

“Featuring a vibrant mix of exhilarating original stories and the return of hotly-anticipated franchises, this fall season will deliver movies for fans of every genre,” says Fandango managing editor Erik Davis. “Moviegoers are particularly excited about the long-awaited return to Hogwarts in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, as well as a double-dose of movies driven by music, with A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody poised as prominent awards season contenders.”

See the results of the survey below, and head here for exclusive looks at these and many more films from EW’s Fall Movie Preview.

Fall’s Most Anticipated Movies:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (November 16)

Bohemian Rhapsody (November 2)

Venom (October 5)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (November 21)

A Star is Born (October 5)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Actresses:

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Cate Blanchett (The House with a Clock in Its Walls)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween)

Keira Knightley (Colette, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms)

Claire Foy (The Girl in the Spider’s Web, First Man)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Actors:

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Tom Hardy (Venom)

Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Michael B. Jordan (Creed II)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Movie Duos:

Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)

Tiffany Haddish & Kevin Hart (Night School)

Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy (First Man)

Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick (A Simple Favor)

Jamie Lee Curtis & Nick Castle as Michael Myers (Halloween)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Horror Movies:

Halloween (October 19)

The Predator (September 14)

The Nun (September 7)

Suspiria (November 2)

Overlord (November 9)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Family Movies:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (November 16)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (November 21)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (November 9)

The House with a Clock in Its Walls (September 21)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (November 2)