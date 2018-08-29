Dwayne Johnson to play Hawaiian King Kamehameha in Robert Zemeckis film

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 105 minutes Wide Release Date 05/19/06 performer Gael García Bernal, William Hurt director James Marshall distributor THINKFilm author Milo Addica, James Marshall Genre Drama

Dwayne Johnson might as well change his old nickname from “The Rock” to “The King” for his next movie. The Hawaiian-raised, Polynesian-born actor will star as the title role of Hawaiian King Kamehameha in The King, an upcoming film from director Robert Zemeckis.

Apparently, the project and Johnson’s team of producers were even blessed last year with a ceremony in Hawaii performed by a Kahu priest.

The King, written by Oscar-nominated Braveheart screenwriter Randall Wallace, will be a historical epic based on the real story of the king who was the first to unite the warring Hawaiian islands, thereby fulfilling the prophecy that surrounded his fabled life since birth.

“Dawning of a new day with hope and promise. Humbled & grateful to begin this once in a lifetime journey,” Johnson wrote in a post on Instagram. “From the day I began my Hollywood career (2001), my dream was to bring this legacy to life. In Polynesian culture we have a belief, that something isn’t done when it’s ready… it’s done when it’s right. The time is right. The one who walks alone.”

Johnson will produce The King for New Line (which collaborated with Johnson on Rampage and San Andreas) through his Seven Bucks Productions banner alongside Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Zemeckis, Wallace, and FlynnPictureCo.’s Beau Flynn will also produce.

When Johnson will have the time to film this movie is beyond us, but he somehow manages to make things work. On his docket are Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, the Hobbs and Shaw Fast & Furious spinoff, the Fighting With My Family wrestling film, and DC’s Black Adam… to name a few.

Deadline was the first to report the news.