Suspiria clip reveals something very creepy under the floor

Suspiria (2018)

type Movie Genre Horror release date 11/02/18 performer Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton director Luca Guadagnino

In director Luca Guadagnino’s new version of Suspiria (out Oct. 26), Dakota Johnson plays Susie Bannion, a young woman who travels from Ohio to attend a prestigious dance academy in Berlin run by witches. The role required Johnson to undertake a lengthy training program so that she could convincingly portray a dance student.

“About five months before we started filming, I was shooting the last Fifty Shades film in Vancouver, and a dancer came to train me there,” explains the actress. “We trained for about a month, and then we decided to actually go in a different direction with the choreography, and so I stopped working with that trainer and started working with Damien Jalet who was the choreographer of all the dances in the film. He’s just so brilliant, and so creative, and I went to Italy, and for about three weeks we trained there, like, eight hours a day, intensively learned all the choreography. Then I went on a press tour, and then one of the dancers came to train me in New York. Then, while we were shooting, I would work with dancers on the weekends and after work for an hour or two, just because there were a lot of different dances scenes that Susie has that the other girls did not have. There was a lot of stuff to learn — and then it was maintaining this muscle strength.”

You can get a taste of the film’s choreography — and its horror — by watching the just-released clip from Suspiria, above.