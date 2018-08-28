Rowan Atkinson causes chaos in new Johnny English Strikes Again trailer

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG runtime 87 minutes Wide Release Date 07/18/03 performer Rowan Atkinson, John Malkovich, Natalie Imbruglia director Peter Howitt distributor Universal author Ben Elton, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade Genre Comedy, Action Adventure

Johnny English is back with a whole lot more misfires.

The spy who does absolutely nothing right is returning to theaters this fall to take out French cyclists and throw tour guides out of buses. In the first official trailer for Johnny English Strikes Back, Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean) stars as the accidental secret agent who can’t even toss an olive into his mouth without hurting a waiter.

Universal Pictures

According to the movie’s logline, the second sequel sees Johnny called out of retirement when a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents and he’s pretty much the last resort to find the mastermind hacker behind it all. If you don’t feel hopeful, you’re not alone; Emma Thompson also stars as the highly-unimpressed prime minister.

Johnny English Strikes Back stumbles into theaters October 26. Watch the trailer above.