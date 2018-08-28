Doctor Who star Matt Smith will join Star Wars: Episode IX

type Movie release date 12/20/19 director J.J. Abrams

The Doctor has found a home in the galaxy far, far away.

Matt Smith, who played the 11th incarnation of the time lord in the British sci-fi series Doctor Who, will take on an unspecified role in J.J. Abrams’ upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX, several sources confirm to EW.

Smith, who received an Emmy nomination for playing Prince Philip in The Crown, will play a “key role” in the film, not just a cameo, according to Variety‘s Justin Kroll, who broke the news.

The movie is currently shooting in the U.K. with plans for a Dec. 19 debut.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Smith joins other recent additions such as Lost actor Dominic Monaghan and The Americans star Keri Russell. The movie also features Billy Dee Williams reprising the role of Lando Calrissian and Mark Hamill resurrected as Luke Skywalker.

Other newcomers to the cast include Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant in unspecified roles alongside returning castmates Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd.

C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels, the only performer to have a role in every single Star Wars film, is also back.

Carrie Fisher, who died in December 2016 after finishing work on The Last Jedi, will also make a posthumous appearance via unreleased material from her performance in 2015’s The Force Awakens.