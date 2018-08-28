Chris Hemsworth's abs aren't the only sell in new Bad Times at the El Royale trailer

Apparently, there’s a lot more going on in Bad Times at the El Royale beyond Chris Hemsworth frolicking shirtless in golden fields of sunshine and flowers, and the new trailer is here to highlight those things.

Drew Goddard, the filmmaker behind The Cabin in the Woods (another Hemsworth pic) and the Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind The Martian, helms this new film about seven strangers who meet at the El Royale hotel in Lake Tahoe. As the night unfolds, so too does the inn’s dark past and the real identities of its inhabitants.

The priest (Jeff Bridges) admits he’s not really a priest, the Mad Men-looking vacuum cleaner salesman (Jon Hamm) makes a shady phone call, the concierge (Lewis Pullman) has been secretly spying on his guests, and a young woman named Emily (Dakota Johnson) seems to have history with the Thor-looking cult leader (Hemsworth). There’s also singer Darlene Sweet (Cynthia Erivo) and Emily’s impressionable younger sister (Cailee Spaeny) in the mix.

And, in case you forgot, Hemsworth bears his six-pack in a field.

Twentieth Century Fox

“Rather than starting from an idea and a logline, this started from a basic premise: A bunch of characters check into a hotel on one night in 1969, and nobody is who they appear,” Goddard told EW. “I started with that very simple concept, wrote the roles, and then let the characters dictate the story.”

This film opens in theaters on Oct. 12.