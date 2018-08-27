Marlon Wayans taking on six characters in Netflix comedy Sextuplets

Forget dual roles — Marlon Wayans is going for a half-dozen.

The actor and comedian will play six identical brothers in the upcoming Netflix comedy Sextuplets, the streaming service announced Monday.

Co-written by Wayans, Mike Glock, and Rick Alvarez, the movie follows a man named Alan who embarks on a personal journey to meet his birth mother for the first time before the birth of his own child. In an Orphan Black-esque twist, Alan serendipitously meets a person who shares his face — his brother Russell — and soon discovers that he was born a sextuplet. As the two siblings set out on an illuminating road trip to track down the rest of the family they’ve never known, Alan realizes he may have gotten more than he bargained for.

Sextuplets will reunite Wayans with Bresha Webb, a costar from his short-lived NBC comedy Marlon, while frequent collaborator Michael Tiddes (A Haunted House) will direct.

Wayans, who previously worked with Netflix on the film Naked, said in a statement, “I love how they embrace comedy and diversity. I am looking forward to doing the thing I love most… comedy.”

Sextuplets starts shooting next month in Atlanta and is slated to premiere in 2019.