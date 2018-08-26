James Wan explains origins of Conjuring universe in The Nun featurette

How quickly did The Conjuring director James Wan realize that his 2013 ghost story could birth a fully fledged big-screen universe? Very quickly, according to a new featurette promoting the latest Conjuring spin-off, The Nun (out Sept. 7).

“One of the things that occurred to all of us is, they have a superhero universe, why can’t we do that in the horror world?” Wan says in the clip. “When we were making the first Conjuring, it became very apparent to us that there could be a bigger universe, so many other great stories that would be awesome to look into.”

Set in early-’50s Romania and directed by Corin Hardy, The Nun is the origin story of the inhuman spirit known as Valak that tormented ghost-hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) in the 1977-set The Conjuring 2.

The new film stars Demián Bichir as a priest named Father Burke and Taissa Farmiga as a novitiate, Sister Irene. “She had a difficult and isolating childhood,” Farmiga says of her character. “She experienced these visions that set her apart from her peers and eventually led her to a life in the church.” The pair are tasked by the Vatican to investigate a mysterious death at an abbey in Romania where, Farmiga reveals, “there’s some sort of presence that shouldn’t be there.”

Watch that Nun featurette above.