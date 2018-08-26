Crazy Rich Asians holds strong to win second weekend at the box office

Crazy Rich Asians is scarcely slowing down.

After a strong debut last week, Warner Bros’. glitzy rom-com is on track to earn an estimated $25 million in ticket sales at 3,526 theaters in the U.S. and Canada from Friday through Sunday, topping the box office again and boasting a remarkably strong hold. It’s down from $26.5 million last weekend, which works out to a decline of just 6 percent. (It’s not uncommon for major movies to drop off 40 percent or more.)

That brings the film’s domestic total to about $76.8 million after 12 days in theaters. Overseas, where the film is beginning to roll out, it will add about $6 million this weekend, for a worldwide total of about $83.9 million. All in all, it’s a dazzling start for a film that cost about $30 million to make, and it could mark a watershed moment for Asian representation in Hollywood.

Based on Kevin Kwan’s best-selling 2013 book about a Chinese-American professor (played by Constance Wu) who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend (Henry Golding) to meet his fabulously wealthy, tradition-bound family, Crazy Rich Asians represents the first major contemporary Hollywood movie to showcase a predominantly Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club back in 1993. Jon M. Chu directed Crazy Rich Asians, and the ensemble cast includes includes Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, and Ken Jeong.

The film has received glowing reviews from critics, and moviegoers gave it an A CinemaScore. A sequel is already in the works.

Hopper Stone SMPSP/STXfilms