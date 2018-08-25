John Krasinski credits wife Emily Blunt for thriving career

After directing and starring in one of the year’s most successful and acclaimed film’s, A Quiet Place, John Krasinski’s career continues to thrive.

The actor has followed up the horror hit by appearing as the titular character in Jack Ryan, a new Amazon show based on Tom Clancy’s book series — allowing him to take over the reins of a coveted role previously played by a string of leading men, including Harrison Ford and Alec Baldwin.

According to the 38-year-old, the credit for his success can be attributed to his wife and A Quiet Place co-star Emily Blunt.

“I honestly feel I wouldn’t have this career if I hadn’t met her, because she’s taught me so much about how to go about the business,” he tells The Independent U.K. “She’s been my secret ingredient.”

Krasinski recalls it was Blunt who encouraged him to direct the project, which he initially only planned to be in front of the camera for.

“I was originally just going to star and Emily told me I had to direct it,” he adds. “She knew it was a huge opportunity for me, and in the madness she just let me be myself.

Not only did Krasinski lean on Blunt during shooting, he also saw their relationship become stronger over the course of the collaboration.

“It without a doubt made our marriage stronger,“ he tells the publication. “I think we were both surprised by that. Not that I thought it would get worse but we were much more in love after the movie. We leaned on each other in a way we never had.”

The former The Office cast member explains that working on one of the film’s most gripping scenes would have been difficult to approach with another actress he was not as close to, adding, “I also certainly wouldn’t have felt as comfortable watching someone else pretend to give birth in a bathtub.”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is set to premiere on Aug 31.