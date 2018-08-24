Kristen Stewart thankful to have Lucy Liu's blessing for Charlie's Angels reboot

Kristen Stewart knows many are skeptical of her forthcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot, and that’s why she’s thrilled to have the support of one of the original film’s stars.

Lucy Liu, who appeared in the hit 2000 film and its 2003 sequel, recently expressed her excitement over the Elizabeth Banks-directed project, noting it’s a “positive result for women”.

“To me, I think it’s very exciting,” Liu told ET earlier this week. “It’s like Sherlock Holmes. The material in itself is a very different type of literature — and it’s not necessarily literature. But it is something that people keep coming back to and they’re drawn to. That’s something that needs to be explored and if it needs to be explored on all different levels, then it should be.”

For Stewart, the star’s words are reassuring and she hopes audiences will give her “well-intentioned” version a chance.

“That is really cool that she said that,” the actress told ET. “It is not maybe everyone’s immediate response that it [Charlie’s Angels] would be, like, something we would have to see again, because the one I grew up with was so much fun…”

The 28-year-old insists the film, also featuring Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, will offer something new for audiences and promotes a message of female empowerment.

“The re-imagining is so grounded and well-intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now,” she added. “We are not trying to do an impression of the last one.”

A retelling of the original TV series, which ran from 1976 to 1981, was also attempted in 2011 with an ABC series that lasted just one season.

Stewart, who begins shooting the film next week, has been ramping up for her role by getting started on the physical training it requires.

“I have been boxing a bit, which I have never done,” she shared. “I am so addicted to it. As soon as I have to actually start sparring though, I realize what I am doing is intended to fight people… it really is assaulting [people] and I really hate it. But all I am doing lately is talking to Liz [Banks], and I can’t wait to meet the other girls.”