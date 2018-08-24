Jude Law drops Sherlock Holmes 3 story hint

placeholder
James Hibberd
August 24, 2018 at 02:59 PM EDT

Sherlock Holmes

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
Wide Release Date
12/25/09
performer
Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams
director
Guy Ritchie
author
Simon Kinberg, Michael Johnson, Tony Peckham
Genre
Mystery, Action Adventure, Historical, Thriller

With Jude Law reprising his role as Dr. Watson in the Sherlock Holmes movie franchise, what’s the third film in the series going to be about?

When EW interviewed Law about his take on another iconic British literary character, Albus Dumbledore, we also threw in a couple questions about his upcoming projects. The first was about his role in Captain Marvel (and you can read that here). And the second was about Sherlock Holmes 3, which reunites Law and Robert Downey Jr. (as Holmes) for an all-new tale for the first time since 2011’s Game of Shadows.

So what can he tell us about the story?

“We hope to propel the story forward,” Law teases. “As always, the essence of the story is their codependency. We’re going to examine — since it’s been several years since we’ve seen them — we’re going to play up the fact that they haven’t seen each other for a long time either.” 

So it sounds like Holmes and Watson will have taken a break from one another during a bunch of intervening years, then reunite for some new adventure.

Last week Downey also teased re-starting on the franchise:

It’s still unclear, however, whether Guy Ritchie will return to direct. His next film is Disney’s live-action Aladdin, which is currently in post-production.

Sherlock Holmes 3 — actual title yet to be announced — is slated to premiere Christmas, 2020.

