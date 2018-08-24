Lost star Dominic Monaghan reunites with J.J. Abrams for Star Wars: Episode IX

type Movie release date 12/20/19 director J.J. Abrams

Lost star Dominic Monaghan will reunite with J.J. Abrams for Star Wars: Episode IX.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Lord of the Rings actor teased his involvement in the galactic franchise with an Instagram post today, showing a phrase from Obi-Wan Kenobi with the caption: “Seems apropos.”

The latest installment in the Star Wars saga is being directed by The Force Awakens filmmaker J.J. Abrams, who also worked with Monaghan on ABC’s Lost. It’s currently filming in the U.K. with plans for a December 2019 release.

Lucasfilm and Disney had no immediate comment on the casting, but Monaghan gave a quote to Deadline saying, “The galaxy far far away has had almost as much influence as the one I live in, so I am delighted to be involved.”

Now the speculation begins: Is Monaghan playing a character we’ve heard about before, or will he be someone entirely new?