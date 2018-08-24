Julia Roberts grapples with son's drug addiction in Ben Is Back teaser trailer

Just as Timothée Chalamet is prepping for the release of Beautiful Boy, here comes Manchester By the Sea‘s Lucas Hedges, Hollywood’s other slinky fair-skinned “it guy,” with his own addiction drama.

The first brief teaser trailer for Ben Is Back offers a glimpse of Hedges’ new film with Julia Roberts about the unexpected return of 19-year-old Ben Burns to his family home on Christmas Eve morning. Some, like mother Holly (Roberts), are overjoyed by his presence. Others, like sister Ivy (Hedges’ Lady Bird compatriot Kathryn Newton), seem to remember Ben’s past with substance abuse all too well.

The drama unfolds over a 24-hour period. As the logline suggests, truths are revealed and “a mother’s undying love for her son is tested as she does everything in her power to keep him safe.”

Ben Is Back is written and directed by Peter Hedges, father of Lucas, director of The Odd Life of Timothy Green, and writer behind 2002’s About a Boy. The film will have its world premiere as a Special Presentation screening at the Toronto International Film Festival before hitting theaters on Dec. 7.

Hedges and Chalamet, who both featured in indie darling Lady Bird, have been swiftly rising alongside each other. Chalamet has Call Me By Your Name, Hedges has the upcoming Boy Erased. Chalamet has Beautiful Boy, Hedges has Ben Is Back. Chalamet has Hot Summer Nights, Hedges has that movie he made with Jonah Hill.

Hedges just needs to put his face on a tee shirt and land a role in the Dune movie and they’ll be pretty much square.

We now leave you with this totally real and 100-percent authentic live footage of them competing for the next role in an A24 movie.