Dakota Johnson does a dance with darkness in eerie Suspiria trailer

Suspiria (2018)

type Movie Genre Horror release date 11/02/18 performer Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton director Luca Guadagnino

It was just three years ago that director Luca Guadagnino announced his intention to remake Suspiria. But the Call Me by Your Name filmmaker has wanted to oversee a new version of Dario Argento’s classic 1977 horror movie for much longer than that.

“Well, it is a very long, long, long desire of mine,” says Guadagnino. “I saw the movie when I was 13, 14. I was shocked by the vision of this film. I already wanted to be a director then. I started to fantasize about making my own version of it and I remember I started to draw in my notebook posters of my version of Suspiria. I would see [the new film] as an incredible achievement, because I fulfilled my most daring and crazy wishes as a teenager. That is something that makes me proud and humble because, when you realize those kinds of dreams, it’s quite unique.”

In the movie, Dakota Johnson plays Susie Bannion, a young woman who travels from Ohio to attend a prestigious — if highly unusual — dance academy in Berlin. “She takes the place of a dance student who has recently disappeared and immediately becomes one of the top dancers in the academy,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star says. Susie develops an “intense and beautiful” student-teacher relationship with Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton), “and then you discover that the dance academy is run by witches!”

Suspiria will be released Nov. 2. Watch the new trailer above and see photos from the film below.

Amazon Studios

Alessio Bolzoni/Amazon Studios

Sandro Kopp/Amazon Studios