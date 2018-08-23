Guy Pearce found 'Iron Man’s kryptonite’ during fight scene with Robert Downey Jr.

Dana Schwartz
August 23, 2018 at 02:58 PM EDT

Iron Man 3

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Aldrich Killian is a super-genius, the creator of the Extremis virus, Iron Man enemy… and also a fan of comfortable footwear.

While stopping by PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing to discuss his latest role in Netflix’s The Innocents, Guy Pearce reveals that while he was filming Iron Man 3 opposite Robert Downey Jr., he threw the seasoned actor off with his unusual choice of shoes.

“I was doing the fight scene in my Birkenstocks,” Pearce tells host Lola Ogunnaike. “You didn’t see them in the movie of course —” (in the clip, Killian is wearing what look to be tech-executive appropriate loafers) — “and at a certain point [Downey] stops and goes, ‘Wait a second, are you in Birkenstocks?'” 

Iron Man has fought against mythical gods and alien races, but in his defense, none of them were wearing sandals. “He sort of just had a moment of being really thrown, had to sort of collect himself,” Pearce jokes. “This is Iron Man, surely he could deal with Birkenstocks. But maybe that’s his Kryptonite.” 

One can only assume the regenerative effects of Extremis don’t replace a good sole and arch support. Watch the clip above for more.

