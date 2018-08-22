Lena Dunham to play Manson disciple in Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

type Movie release date 07/26/19 performer Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt director Quentin Tarantino distributor Sony Pictures Entertainment

Lena Dunham is traveling back to the twilight of Tinseltown’s Golden Age for her first major film role, in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, joining Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

EW has confirmed that the Girls creator will play Catherine “Gypsy” Share, a member of Charles Manson’s commune, alongside Carrie Diaries star Austin Butler as Charles “Tex” Watson and newcomer Maya Hawke (the daughter of frequent Tarantino collaborator Uma Thurman and actor Ethan Hawke) as a fictional character named Flower Child. Chilean actress Lorenza Izzo will also portray Francesca Capucci, a glamorous Italian movie star.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the new castings.

As previously reported, Pitt and DiCaprio will come together for the first time for Tarantino’s ninth movie, a lavish dive into Hollywood’s scandalous history in 1969. DiCaprio will play a fading western TV star, Rick Dalton, while Pitt will portray his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth, both struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. It just so happens that Rick’s next-door neighbor is Sharon Tate (Robbie), who later becomes a tragic victim of the Manson family’s infamous murders.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

First looks from the production show Pitt and DiCaprio serving up some serious ’60s fashion, while Robbie transforms into Tate.

Tarantino is racking up an all-star ensemble for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, including Al Pacino as Rick’s agent, Marvin Schwarz; Dakota Fanning as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme; Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen; Emile Hirsch as Jay Sebring; and Burt Reynolds as George Spahn, the blind owner of the property that Manson and his followers were living on when they hatched their murders. Luke Perry, Nicholas Hammond, Clifton Collins Jr., Keith Jefferson, Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, and Michael Madsen will also star.

The Sony Pictures film is due to be released July 26, 2019.