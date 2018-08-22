Crazy Rich Asians director and star buy out theater for John Cho's Searching

The Crazy Rich Asians team is sharing the wealth.

After a banner opening weekend that has already sparked talk of a sequel, Crazy Rich Asians leading man Henry Golding and director Jon M. Chu both decided to buy out a theater to promote the release of another Asian-led film on its debut weekend, the John Cho starrer Searching.

“Me and @jonmchu were at the theatre surprising audience members, but had to stop off at a @johnthecho poster for @searchingmovie,” Golding wrote on his Instagram account Wednesday. “We both decided to buy out a cinema when it comes out and spread the support we have been receiving for CRA #GoldOpen… Can’t wait to see it, coming soon!! 🎥❤️”

Chu shared Golding’s photo on Twitter and added, “@henrygolding and I are Excited to be Buying out a theater for #SearchingMovie starring our brother @JohnTheCho !! Go see this film!!! Fellow Trojan @aneeshchaganty directed it. #GoldOpen #AsianAugust.”

In addition to drawing a connection between Crazy Rich Asians and Searching with the hashtag #AsianAugust, Chu pointed out that he and Searching director Aneesh Chaganty are both alums of USC’s esteemed School of Cinematic Arts.

Chaganty retweeted Chu’s message and thanked him and Golding, adding, “This is super super super awesome.” Cho took note too, tweeting, “Aw, thanks fellas! ❤️ you really are crazy and rich!”

In Searching, Cho plays David Kim, a father desperate to find clues to the whereabouts of his 16-year-old daughter when she goes missing. The film is unique in its use of technology, with the entirety of the story being told through computer screens, social media, Skype interactions, and more.

Sitting down with EW for a Facebook Live chat Monday, Cho reflected on the issue of Asian representation in Hollywood.

“One of the things I love about [Searching] is that it’s kind of from the future, in that it behaves as if we’re past this moment where we’re talking about representation, and there is no need to talk anymore about it because it’s normalized,” he said. “It’s an Asian-American family and it’s very specifically a Korean-American family, and yet that doesn’t have any bearing on the story that we’re telling, so in that way I think it’s an example of the endgame for me.”

Searching opens in select theaters Aug. 24 and expands to wide release Aug. 31.