John Lithgow cast as Roger Ailes in Fox News film

Game Change director Jay Roach has found the actor to play Roger Ailes in his film about the late Fox News chief’s downfall.

John Lithgow, recently seen playing Winston Churchill in Netflix’s The Crown, will portray Ailes as part of an all-star cast, EW has learned. The film is currently without an officially announced title and is being referred to as the Untitled Charles Randolph Project after its screenwriter Charles Randolph (The Big Short).

Ailes, one of the co-founders of Fox News, was credited with reshaping the television news landscape with the implementation of the right-leaning news conglomerate. He was forced out of his position as chairman in 2016 after allegations arose about him sexually harassing multiple Fox News staff members, including Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly. Ailes died the following year at the age of 77.

The film will “tell the story from the point of view of the women who took on the toxic male culture of Fox News and helped depose its chief architect,” according to the official logline from Annapurna Pictures.

As previously reported, Charlize Theron will play Kelly, Nicole Kidman will play Carlson, and Margot Robbie is also in the mix for another role, said to be that of a news producer.

Lithgow, who’ll be seen in the upcoming Pet Sematary remake, follows Russell Crowe, who will also play Ailes in Showtime’s upcoming series about the rise of this controversial figure.

The film will be produced by Theron, Roach, Randolph, Beth Kono, AJ Dix, and Lighthouse Management and Media’s Margaret Media.

Variety was the first to report the news.