Halloween to receive U.S. premiere at Austin's Fantastic Fest

type Movie Genre Horror release date 10/19/18 performer Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak director David Gordon Green distributor Universal mpaa R

Laurie Strode will be visiting this September. It was announced today that director David Gordon Green’s new Halloween (out Oct. 19) will receive its U.S. premiere on the opening night of Austin’s Fantastic Fest with star Jamie Lee Curtis in attendance. A direct sequel to John Carpenter’s original 1978 Halloween, the film finds Curtis reprising her signature role as the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode. “The first movie I was running more, and in this movie I’m hunting more,” Curtis recently told EW. “[You] watch this woman take back the narrative of her life.”

Other films officially added to the Fantastic Fest schedule today include Jeremy Saulnier’s Alaska-set thriller Hold the Dark, Gaspar Noé’s Climax, Timo Tjahjanto’s May the Devil Take You, Peter Strickland’s In Fabric, and Girls with Balls, in which a female French volleyball team takes on an entire countryside of maniacs.

Fantastic Fest takes place, Sept. 20-27. Learn more about the festival at the event’s official website.