Ben Affleck is entering rehab for the third time

Ben Affleck is heading back to rehab.

The actor, 46, is seeking treatment for alcohol addiction, according to TMZ.

The move to enter a treatment facility came after his ex Jennifer Garner was photographed arriving at his home on Wednesday. The two were later seen leaving the house together.

On Monday, the Justice League star was photographed receiving an alcohol delivery outside of his Brentwood, Calif. home.

Affleck was seen outside of his house wearing a dark gray T-shirt and light gray sweatpants as he picked up a Pacifico beer-branded box filled with what appeared to be Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch whisky in a blue case and some other unidentifiable bottles.

While the actor, 46, has been in ongoing treatment and attending meetings for alcohol addiction, his new flame, Playboy’s May 2018 Playmate, 22, told the magazine her go-to drink is “whiskey all day.”

“Bourbon, for sure,” she added. “I like whiskey and soda, which makes people cringe, but I like it.”

Just before his 46th birthday on Aug. 15, a friend of the actor told PEOPLE that “Ben is doing well. He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get there.”

“He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships,” the friend added. “He attends meetings, many meetings, and he also does meditation and yoga.”

“While he still has his moments — and let’s be honest, everyone struggles — he continues to work hard on himself.”

His first time in rehab was in 2001. In March 2017, Affleck announced that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” he wrote on Facebook. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”