The House Bunny stars Anna Faris and Katharine McPhee get sentimental on movie's 10th anniversary

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 97 minutes Wide Release Date 08/22/08 performer Anna Faris, Colin Hanks, Katherine McPhee director Fred Wolf distributor Columbia Pictures author Karen McCullah Lutz, Kirsten Smith Genre Comedy

Happy birthday to The House Bunny!

The 2008 comedy starring Anna Faris, Katharine McPhee, Emma Stone, Kat Dennings, and Rumer Willis is now ten years old, and three of the stars are celebrating the special occasion on Instagram.

The movie starred Faris as a Playboy bunny who gets kicked out of the Playboy Mansion when she is deemed too old to be a model. After leaving the mansion, she joins a college sorority as its house mom, teaching a group of geeky, awkward girls how to gain confidence and live their best lives.

To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the movie’s release, McPhee posted a picture on Instagram of her, Willis, Stone, and Faris at the MTV Movie Awards in 2008.

McPhee called the movie “ICONIC, if I do say so myself” in her Instagram post, adding, “Today marks the 10 year anniversary of The House Bunny.” She also added the hashtag #WhereMyZetasAt, in reference to the sorority featured in the film.

Faris joined in on the fun, posting a shot of her character from the movie on Instagram.

Faris captioned the post, “Ten years ago- I couldn’t believe I was wandering around the Playboy Mansion wearing this – I love you guys and thank you for your love”.

But the iconic film may have ended up with a different look and a different title. On Instagram, Dennings posted an alternate movie poster for the film, which also included an alternate title, I Know What Boys Like.

Dennings captioned the post, “IMPORTANT ALTERNATE TITLE/POSTERS”.

Since then, the stars of The House Bunny have continued to shine in Hollywood. Most notably, Stone won the Best Actress Oscar in 2017 for her role in La La Land.

Faris, who recently separated from husband Chris Pratt, stars in the television show Mom, about to begin airing its sixth season on CBS. Dennings starred on another CBS sitcom, 2 Broke Girls.

McPhee recently announced her engagement to musician David Foster and just ended a run on Broadway in the musical Waitress.