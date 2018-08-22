type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG runtime 91 minutes performer Anjelica Huston, Jasen Fisher, Mai Zetterling, Rowan Atkinson, Brenda Blethyn, Jane Horrocks director Nicolas Roeg Producer Jim Henson distributor Warner Bros., Warner Home Video Genre Sci-fi, Family

Anjelica Huston isn’t convinced a remake of The Witches could be a case of Hollywood magic.

“I don’t really know why because I think Nick Roeg made the ultimate Witches,” Huston told EW when asked her thoughts on the potential remake of the beloved 1990 film based on the Roald Dahl book of the same name.

A new adaptation of Dahl’s 1973 novel has been in the works for quite some time, originally linked to Guillermo del Toro and in recent months, rumored to be under the purview of Robert Zemeckis. It’s still early days yet, but if a remake comes to fruition, Huston says she would make an appearance depending on who’s behind it, but isn’t sure the movie should happen at all.

“Frankly, best of luck to them. I hope it works. I just can’t imagine anyone trying to remake that particular [film],” she says. “Maybe it’s a good idea for this generation.”

For Huston, the original version is untouchable and will require a director with the right touch to capture the tone effectively. “I’m a huge fan of the original Witches, Nick Reog’s movie, and it was his particular brand of irony and wit that made it what it is,” she says. “So I hope they find a very fine director because that’s what they had for the first.”