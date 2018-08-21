Natalie Portman's pop star drama Vox Lux, Chloë Grace Moretz's Greta join TIFF lineup

“These are two films that explore nuanced narratives with exceptional leading women,” Kerri Craddock, TIFF’s director of festival programming, said in a statement. “Greta and Vox Lux both offer strong directorial visions, rich performances, and engaging stories. They complete the package of the Special Presentations program.”

Vox Lux is the second directorial feature work from actor Brady Corbet, who helmed 2015’s Childhood of a Leader. With this musical drama, Portman, who replaced Rooney Mara in the lead role, stars in a story of a pop singer’s rise to stardom. Jude Law also stars in the film, while Vox Lux begins with Raffey Cassidy and Stacy Martin playing twin sisters Celeste and Eleanor, respectively, who survive a violent tragedy that changes their lives.

Greta, directed by Interview with the Vampire‘s Neil Jordan, stars Chloe Grace Moretz and Isabelle Huppert. The film follows the unlikely friendly between Frances (Moretz), a young New York woman, and Greta (Huppert), an older widow with secret sinister motives. Colm Feore, Maika Monroe, and Stephen Rea also feature.

Other films heading to Toronto for festival screenings include Beautiful Boy (starring Timothée Chalamet), Damien Chazelle’s First Man, The Hate U Give (based on the best-selling YA novel), Dan Fogelman’s Life Itself (starring Oscar Isaac), Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga, and Steve McQueen’s Widows.

TIFF runs from Sep. 6-16.