The Joy Luck Club to return to Toronto Film Festival 25 years after its premiere

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 139 minutes performer Rosalind Chao, Tsai Chin, Kieu Chinh, Lisa Lu, Lauren Tom, Tamlyn Tomita, Andrew McCarthy, Ming-Na, France Nuyen director Wayne Wang Producer Oliver Stone distributor Buena Vista Pictures author Ronald Bass, Amy Tan Genre Drama

The Joy Luck Club is returning to Toronto screens this fall, 25 years after its original Canadian premiere. The Toronto International Film Festival announced Tuesday that it will a special anniversary screening of the film on Thursday, Sept. 13 at the Elgin Theatre.

Adapted from Amy Tan’s novel of the same name, The Joy Luck Club focuses on four Chinese immigrant women living in San Francisco (played by Tsai Chin, France Nuyen, Lisa Lu, and Kieu Chinh) and their relationships with their American-born daughters (Ming-Na Wen, Tamlyn Tomita, Lauren Tom, and Rosalind Chao). The title refers to the group these women have formed to regularly meet, play mahjong, and tell each other their stories.

The anniversary screening will feature appearances from director Wayne Wang and the film’s original stars.

“For its 25th anniversary, I’m so happy to be able present a newly refined digital version of The Joy Luck Club at the Toronto International Film Festival,” Wang said in a statement. “It’s going to be so special to look back on the film with the cast and original fans and to introduce the film to a new generation.”

The announcement follows less than a week after the release of Crazy Rich Asians, which earned $25.2 million in its opening weekend. Prior to the new John M. Chu-directed romantic comedy, The Joy Luck Club had been the last Hollywood studio film to feature a predominantly Asian cast.