Chance the Rapper takes a pizza delivery job from hell in new Slice trailer

This is the story about “a ghost,” “a werewolf,” “a pretty s—-y pizza place,” and Chance the Rapper.

The first full Slice trailer not only brings these elements together, but also gives us a look at the hip-hop star’s feature film debut in a movie from director Austin Vesely, Chance’s helmer on the music videos for “Sunday Candy” and “Angels” who’s also making his feature film directorial debut. Slice marks a lot of firsts.

With the film set in the small town of Kingfisher where pizza delivery boys keep getting killed in the line of duty, Chance (born Chance Bennett) stars as one of two survivors. The other is played by Deadpool 2 and Atlanta star Zazie Beetz. They’re determined to catch the person responsible, but, as costar Paul Scheer realizes in the trailer, the pizza shop is built on top of a gateway to Hell.

Even more strange about these events is the presence of Stranger Things star Joe Keery. He’s joined by For the People‘s Rae Gray and Tag‘s Hannibal Buress. As the poster says, this movie has pretty much everything — including witches, cheese, and crooked cops — except for “a way out alive.”

A24

Bennett shot Slice in the summer of 2016 and A24, the distributor behind Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning Moonlight and horror hits like Hereditary and The Witch, is releasing the film sometime this year.

Vesely previously told Redeye Chicago of Bennett’s character, Dax Lycander, “He is actually a werewolf who is a former Chinese food delivery driver. Basically, these murders start happening and they harken back to an incident that happened with him years before, and they arouse the town’s suspicions.”

Beetz — who plays Astrid, a young woman “out to avenge her boyfriend who gets killed” — describes Slice to EW as a mix of “surreal kind of fairy tale” and “comedy/horror.” She says, “It’s like humans and ghosts are living alongside each other, and there’s sort of like tension between ghosts and humans, and then like witches exist and werewolves exist.”

“She’s strong and tough,” Vesely says of Astrid. “At the beginning of the movie, she’s kind of like bored and stuck in her life. Then, when this crime occurs, it sort of gives her a new motivation, like a new purpose… Vengeance becomes her sort of purpose.”

—Additional reporting by Chancellor Agard.