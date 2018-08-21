Nicole Kidman is a cop on a mission in haunting first image from Destroyer

Nicole Kidman is almost unrecognizable in the first image from her upcoming thriller Destroyer.

The Oscar and Emmy winner stars in Karyn Kusama’s drama as an LAPD detective named Erin Bell, who went undercover as a young cop to infiltrate a gang in the California desert. The operation ended tragically, and now, years later, she finds herself reckoning with those memories and embarking on a “moral and existential odyssey” when the gang’s leader reappears.

Destroyer is set to make its world premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it’s already earning early awards season buzz for Kidman’s radical transformation.

“We always knew that we wanted her to look like was a real middle-aged woman with a past that she wears on her face,” Kusama told Vanity Fair, which debuted the image. “With sun damage and sleep deprivation and stress and rage, just in her whole physical body.”

Kidman recently wrapped season 2 of Big Little Lies, after winning an Emmy last year for her role.

Sebastian Stan, Tatiana Maslany, Bradley Whitford, and Toby Kebbell also star. Destroyer will hit theaters Dec. 25.