To read more on other highly anticipated fall movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

In the Alaska-set thriller Hold the Dark (out Sept. 28), Jeffrey Wright plays a naturalist who volunteers to track down a wolf that has taken a young boy from a remote village. Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience) costars as the child’s mother, while Alexander Skarsgård portrays his father.

“It’s a tricky one, because I don’t want to reveal too much,” says Skarsgård. “But I play a guy named Vernon Sloane and when we first meet him he’s a soldier fighting overseas. He returns home and his world unravels when he finds out what’s happened.”

Netflix

The movie is directed by Blue Ruin and Green Room filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier who recalls that the scenes involving wolves were among the most trying to shoot. “They’re skittish,” says the filmmaker of the animals. “They only respond to the laws of chaos — and sometimes a raw chicken.”

Hold the Dark is written by Macon Blair (adapted from the novel by William Giraldi) and also stars James Badge Dale and Julian Black Antelope. The film premieres Sept. 28 on Netflix and in select theaters.

Exclusively watch the trailer for Hold the Dark, above.