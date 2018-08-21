President Donald Trump had quite a day on Tuesday. His former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was convicted of multiple counts of tax and bank fraud, while the president’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations that included paying for porn star Stormy Daniels’ silence at the direction of Trump himself. Even by the standards of the Trump administration, it was a chaotic day of news.

While it remains to be seen what will come of this strange political moment, the next month will bring the release of three documentaries aiming to illuminate Trump’s political rise and his presidency from multiple angles: Active Measures, American Chaos, and Fahrenheit 11/9.

Here’s EW’s guide to the ins and outs of the three films.

Active Measures

Directed by: Jack Bryan

Release date: Aug. 31

Its take on Trump: Ever since Trump’s surprise election win, more and more people have pointed to possible Russian electioneering (and Trump’s camaraderie with Vladimir Putin) as the secret ingredient in his success. Bryan’s film alleges that Trump’s election was the result of more than 30 years of covert political warfare by Putin and his co-conspirators in the Russian government and mafia, and it makes its case via interviews with high-ranking members of the American intelligence community, including Hillary Clinton, Sen. John McCain, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, among others.

American Chaos

Directed by: James Stern

Release date: Sept. 14

Its take on Trump: A self-described “political junkie,” Stern thought he had American politics all figured out. But then came the 2016 election and Trump’s stunning rise through the ranks of the Republican Party. In order to understand the nature of Trump’s ascent, Stern went on a journey across so-called red states and talked to Trump supporters about what they saw in him. American Chaos contains more than 20 such interviews, from an Arizona rancher to direct descendants of the Hatfields and McCoys to an out-of-work West Virginia coal miner who wanted Trump’s opponent Hillary Clinton executed for treason.

Fahrenheit 11/9

Directed by: Michael Moore

Release date: Sept. 21

Its take on Trump: The latest documentary from famous liberal firebrand Michael Moore has quite the apocalyptic tone, declaring Trump “the last president of the United States” and reversing the title of Moore’s 2004 documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 to imply Trump’s election on Nov. 9, 2016, was a disaster comparable to the Sept. 11 attacks. The film’s poster even depicts a nuclear explosion at the White House.

But to answer two major questions — “How the f— did we get here?” and “How the f— do we get out?” — Moore’s film aims to go beyond Trump himself. The trailer features Moore spraying lead-poisoned water from his hometown of Flint, Michigan, at the residence of Gov. Rick Snyder, highlighting an environmental disaster that first came to light during President Barack Obama’s administration. Other scenes feature Moore interviewing high school gun-control activist David Hogg and New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both of whom have directed their rhetoric at sociopolitical problems that precede and exceed Trump’s presidency.