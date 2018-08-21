Emily Mortimer thought she was the killer while shooting Scream 3

placeholder
Maureen Lee Lenker
August 21, 2018 at 06:37 PM EDT

Scream 3

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
performer
David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Patrick Dempsey, Scott Foley, Jenny McCarthy, Parker Posey, Patrick Warburton
director
Wes Craven
distributor
Wes Craven Films
author
Ehren Kruger
Genre
Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Emily Mortimer thought the call was coming from inside the house on Scream 3.

The actress, who made her debut in Hollywood films in Scream 3was led to believe her character was secretly the killer. Noting that she “loved” her grisly death by knife, she also tells People TV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike that she spent a lot of the film believing she was the killer behind the mask.

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Mortimer starred opposite a hungry lion in her first film The Ghost and The Darkness

“What they do to you in these Scream movies, what they did, which is quite mean is, they make you all believe that you are the murderer,” she explains. “You get the feeling that you are, and you get delusions of grandeur, and you go around and then you perform in every scene as if you’re killing everybody, but then you get to the end and you’re not the murderer.”

Though Mortimer was disappointed to discover she wasn’t the one wreaking havoc on innocent lives, the film was still a killer start to her career in Hollywood.

Watch the video above for more.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now