Emily Mortimer thought she was the killer while shooting Scream 3

Emily Mortimer thought the call was coming from inside the house on Scream 3.

The actress, who made her debut in Hollywood films in Scream 3, was led to believe her character was secretly the killer. Noting that she “loved” her grisly death by knife, she also tells People TV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike that she spent a lot of the film believing she was the killer behind the mask.

“What they do to you in these Scream movies, what they did, which is quite mean is, they make you all believe that you are the murderer,” she explains. “You get the feeling that you are, and you get delusions of grandeur, and you go around and then you perform in every scene as if you’re killing everybody, but then you get to the end and you’re not the murderer.”

Though Mortimer was disappointed to discover she wasn’t the one wreaking havoc on innocent lives, the film was still a killer start to her career in Hollywood.

