Danny Boyle out as director of Bond 25 due to 'creative differences'

Samantha Highfill
August 21, 2018 at 01:35 PM EDT

Danny Boyle is out.

The latest movie in the Daniel Craig-led James Bond series, known as Bond 25, was set to begin filming in December, with Boyle at the helm. After all, Boyle’s T2 Trainspotting screenwriter John Hodge wrote the original screenplay for the film, which will mark Craig’s fifth time portraying the iconic 007 agentBut, according to the official James Bond Twitter account, Boyle has left the film due to “creative differences” with the star and the movie’s producers.

Boyle was set to follow in Sam Mendes’ footsteps, as Mendes directed both Skyfall and Spectre before stepping away from the franchise. Now, the film is left to find a new director that can get it done in time for its release date — Nov. 8, 2019 in the U.S., after the film gets an early U.K. release on Oct. 25, 2019.

See the full tweet below:

