Watch the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before cast recreate classic rom-com moments

Netflix’s new rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is bringing even more loved-up feels to fans.

Sunday on Twitter, Jenny Han — author of the novel on which the flick is based — shared some behind-the-scenes snaps and clips from the movie’s making. It wasn’t outtakes and scenes from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before that she posted, though. Instead, Han shared footage of cast members recreating classic scenes from ’80s and ’90s movies, including The Breakfast Club, Say Anything, and 10 Things I Hate About You.

“When I was on the set of #ToAlltheBoysIveLovedBefore, I coerced the cast into making these teen movie moments bc I’m a pushy queen,” wrote Han on Twitter, attaching a boomerang video of Noah Centineo, who plays Peter Kavinsky in the teen movie, holding Lana Condor above his head in the iconic lift scene from Dirty Dancing with “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” playing in the background.

And the throwback fun didn’t end there. In other uploaded videos, Israel Broussard (Josh), recreates Judd Nelson’s fist pump from the end of The Breakfast Club, Madeleine Arthur (Chris) pretends to hold a boombox over her head á la John Cusack in Say Anything, and Noah takes on Heath Ledger’s bleacher dancing from 10 Things I Hate About You.

To All the Boys I’ve Love Before is currently available on Netflix.