Rose McGowan, Rosanna Arquette react to Asia Argento shock report

Two accusers of Harvey Weinstein issued statements following a shocking New York Times report that claims fellow #MeToo movement leader and Weinstein accuser Asia Argento allegedly paid off a young male actor who accused her of sexual misconduct.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Actors Rose McGowan and Rosanna Arquette weighed in on the report on Twitter with statements ranging from McGowan noting her “heart is breaking” while cautioning that “none of us know the truth” to Arquette slamming the report as “suspect” and claiming the story is “a set up.”

The Times reported Sunday that Argento had sex with a 17-year-old actor, Jimmy Bennett, who once played her son in a film. The Times also said Argento paid Bennett $380,000 to not take any legal action against the actress. The report included emails from Argento’s lawyer brokering the deal and a photo of the two in bed in a hotel room where the encounter allegedly took place.

“I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago,” McGowan wrote on Twitter. “Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere.”

She then later added, however, a cautionary note: “None of us know the truth of the situation and I’m sure more will be revealed. Be gentle.”

Arquette, who also came forward last year with allegations against producer Weinstein, struck a note of even greater disbelief, at least initially. She wrote, “stop until you hear all the facts this a set up” and — after suggesting Weinstein might somehow to be blame — noted “extortion is a problem.” Arquette then deleted at least two of her tweets.

Weinstein has also reportedly weighed in, via his lawyer:

Argento was one of the first women to publicly accuse Weinstein of sexual assault and is also the former girlfriend of the late culinary writer and TV personality Anthony Bourdain.

McGowan has become a victims’ advocate since the Weinstein allegations were first reported last October and became the star of a four-part E! docu-series Citizen Rose.