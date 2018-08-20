Michael Shannon explains why he'll never play Trump: 'F--- that guy'

Michael Shannon has long made it known he’s not a Trump fan, but he’s probably never articulated his distaste for the president in quite such an archly profane way than in the upcoming September issue of Playboy.

The Shape of Water actor was asked if he’d ever be willing to play Trump in a movie. While Shannon has portrayed plenty of detestable characters over the years, he said he draws the line at Trump (very NSFW language):

Playboy: There’s no part of you that would want to play Trump?

Shannon: No.

Playboy: Just to get inside his head? You talked about being fascinated by bad men who are suffering.

Shannon: How do you mean? Is he suffering?

Playboy: You don’t think Trump struggles with demons?

Shannon: He’s having a blast! Are you f—ing kidding me? That guy is having so much fun.

Playboy: And there’s no self-doubt or fear?

Shannon: He’s having the time of his f—ing life. He doesn’t even have to work. All the hard work that most people have to do to be president of the United States, he just fucking skipped all that. The f—ing guy doesn’t even know what’s in the Constitution. He doesn’t have any grasp of history or politics or law or anything. He’s just blindfolded throwing darts at the side of a bus.

Playboy: What do you think is going through his head at 4 a.m. as he’s lying in bed and staring at the ceiling?

Shannon: He’s probably thinking “I want some f—ing p—-.” I don’t know. I’m not going to remotely contemplate the notion that Trump is capable of deep reflection.

Playboy: In any form?

Shannon: In any form! It doesn’t happen. F— that guy. When he’s alone with his thoughts, he’s not capable of anything more complex than “I want some p—- and a cheeseburger. Maybe my wife will b— me if I tell her she’s pretty.”

There’s also this rather awesome photo of Shannon:

Danielle Levitt for Playboy

The issue is available for download and hits newsstands Aug. 28.