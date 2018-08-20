Jennifer Garner had a 13 Going on 30 reunion at her Walk of Fame ceremony

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 97 minutes Wide Release Date 04/23/04 performer Jennifer Garner, Kathy Baker, Judy Greer, Mark Ruffalo, Andy Serkis director Gary Winick distributor Columbia Pictures author Josh Goldsmith, Niels Mueller, Cathy Yuspa Genre Comedy

Jenna Rink and Tom-Tom are back together again!

Jennifer Garner’s Walk of Fame ceremony turned into a mini 13 Going on 30 reunion with her former co-star from the film Judy Greer on hand to present the honor. Garner, 46, was celebrated for her years of work on screen with a ceremony in Hollywood on Monday, where she was bestowed with an official star on the Walk of Fame.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Garner and Greer first met in 2004 on the set of 13 Going on 30, in which the two played grown-up best friends working together at the fictional fashion magazine Poise. The younger version of Greer’s character Lucy was a high school mean girl, whom young Jenna (Garner) longed to befriend so she could join the in-crowd. When a magic wish causes Jenna to awake as a new “thirty, flirting, and thriving” version of herself, she is stunned to discover former mean girl Lucy is now her BFF.

The two actresses became close friends while working on the film, a major early moment in Garner’s career. According to E! News, Greer even referenced 13 Going on 30 in her speech honoring Garner at the Walk of Fame ceremony, spilling some behind-the-scenes details.

Greer previously gushed to Glamour about her experience making the film (Jennifer Garner taught her to text!) and her desire to re-team with Garner in another rom-com. Perhaps the recent rom-com boom and this 13 Going on 30 reunion might finally convince Hollywood to make Greer’s dreams of reuniting the pair onscreen a reality. They also appeared together in 2014’s Men, Women, and Children.

Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston were also on-hand, as were Garner’s children in a rare public appearance. See a sampling of photos below.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images