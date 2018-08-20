Jane Fonda opens up in the first trailer for her HBO documentary

Jane Fonda is an actress, Oscar winner, activist, and fitness icon, but she’s now adding another title to that list: documentary subject.

Jane Fonda in Five Acts made its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, and it’ll soon be debuting on HBO on Sept. 24. HBO has now shared the first official trailer for the film, which follows the 80-year-old actress as she reflects on her starry upbringing, her rise to stardom, and her (at-times controversial) activism.

“I never felt real,” Fonda says in the trailer. “I just thought, I’ve gotta find who I really am.”

Susan Lacy (who helmed last year’s HBO documentary Spielberg) directed the film, drawing on 21 hours of interviews with Fonda. Five Acts follows Fonda as she opens up about her famous father, her mother’s suicide, her three marriages, her decades-long eating disorder, and her political activism. (EW named it as one of the best films to come out of this year’s Sundance, with critic Chris Nashawaty calling it “a cross between the most revealing celebrity memoir you’ve ever read and a two-hour session on a shrink’s couch.”)

The doc also includes interviews with Fonda’s costars, friends, and spouses, including Robert Reford, Lily Tomlin, and Ted Turner. Watch the official trailer above.