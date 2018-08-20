Aston Martin selling Goldfinger DB5 recreations with working James Bond gadgets

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG runtime 111 minutes performer Sean Connery, Honor Blackman, Shirley Eaton, Gert Frobe, Bernard Lee, Lois Maxwell, Harold Sakata director Guy Hamilton distributor United Artists (MGM) author Paul Dehn Genre Action Adventure

If you’re a James Bond fan with an extra $3.5 million dollars in your pocket, Aston Martin has a shiny new toy just for you.

The English car manufacturer announced Monday it has partnered with EON Productions — the company behind the James Bond franchise — to produce 25 recreations of the iconic Aston Martin DB5, popularized by its appearance as Sean Connery’s go-to automobile in the 1964 classic Goldfinger.

Though the vehicles aren’t road legal, they will boast functioning gadgets (such as revolving number plates) that mimic those seen throughout the Bond franchise. Oscar-winning special effects supervisor Chris Corbould, who has worked on several Bond pictures including 1995’s GoldenEye and 2015’s Spectre, co-developed the new DB5 models — all of which will be produced to only one specification: the original’s Silver Birch paint.

“The connection between Aston Martin and James Bond is something of which we are very proud and it is remarkable that the DB5 remains the definitive James Bond car after so many years. To own an Aston Martin has long been an aspiration for James Bond fans, but to own a Silver Birch DB5, complete with gadgets and built to the highest standards in the very same factory as the original James Bond cars? Well, that is surely the ultimate collectors’ fantasy,” Aston Martin’s CEO Andy Palmer said in a press statement. “The skilled craftspeople at Aston Martin Works and the expert special effects team from the James Bond films are about to make this fantasy real for 25 very lucky customers.”

Since its debut in Goldfinger, the DB5 has played a role in six subsequent Bond films, including Thunderball (1965) with Connery, GoldenEye and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) starring Pierce Brosnan. Current Bond actor Daniel Craig has also appeared with the vehicle in Casino Royale (2006), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre.

The first customer deliveries of the Aston Martin DB5 are expected to arrive in 2020 with a price tag of £2.75m plus taxes, which translates to roughly $3.5 million in U.S. dollars.