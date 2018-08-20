Fred Willard reveals how he got to be Pixar's first live-action character in WALL-E

type Movie Genre Family, Animated Wide Release Date 06/27/08 runtime 97 minutes director Andrew Stanton mpaa G

WALL-E dazzled audiences with its stellar animation and uncanny ability to make us empathize with a small, mostly faceless robot, but it also boasts another achievement: It was the first Pixar movie to feature a live-action actor.

“You could just hear the audience in the opening scenes,” Fred Willard recalled to PeopleTV recently about his flesh-and-blood role in the animated movie. “It must have been like when sound came out back in 1926.”

Willard portrayed Shelby Forthright, the CEO of the Buy n Large Corporation, whom we only meet through video recordings. It’s Forthright who presented the global plan to clean up Earth via robots while humans were off on a spaceship. The original idea was that humans would return quickly, as soon as the planet was clean, but as portrayed in the film, things didn’t go quite according to plan.

And even though the CEO’s name is Forthright, the character is anything but. “I guess I look like the perfect foolish person to be in charge of the entire Earth,” Willard joked of how he got the gig.

WALL-E also features other live-action footage: Everyone’s favorite clean-up robot learns about holding hands and falling in love by watching musical numbers from the 1969 film Hello, Dolly! The effect — of Willard’s role and the Hello, Dolly! vignette — is to make the message of WALL-E even more meaningful. This could be our world, if we don’t protect it.

“That’s why I was very proud to be in that movie,” Willard said, “because not only was it entertaining, but it was a very good message.”

