Chris Pine is out for medieval revenge in Outlaw King trailer

Before Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan face off in Mary Queen of Scots, the historic battles between Scotland and England are led by Chris Pine.

The actor reunites with his Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie for Outlaw King, based on the true story of Scottish King Robert the Bruce’s (Pine) return from hiding to take on the mighty British army.

“Thinking about revenge?” James Douglas (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) asks Bruce in the opening moments of the trailer. “It tears at the soul… but it can also be a weapon.”

“He’s amazing, apart from the fact his accent is spot on and his horsemanship was stunning,” producer Gillian Barrie recently told EW of Pine. “He was genuinely a leader for the rest of the cast. The amount of stunts and action he had to perform on daily basis … riding in a wild terrain, thrown into waterfalls…my hat’s off to him, really.”

While Outlaw King begins streaming worldwide Nov. 9 on Netflix, the film, which also stars Florence Pugh and Stephen Dillane, will debut Sept. 6 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

