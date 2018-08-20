Chris Hemsworth admits Thor: The Dark World is 'meh'

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 112 minutes Wide Release Date 11/08/13 performer Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman director Alan Taylor Genre Action Adventure

Even Chris Hemsworth now admits Thor: The Dark World just isn’t that good.

In a profile interview for GQ, Hemsworth takes a dig at the 2013 less-than-loved Dark Elf-stuffed Marvel sequel.

“The first one [Thor] is good, the second one is meh,” Hemsworth says. “What masculinity was, the classic archetype — it just all starts to feel very familiar. I was so aware that we were right on the edge.”

And some, of course, would say “meh” is still pretty generous — like EW critic Darren Franich, who put The Dark World at the very bottom of his ranking of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, calling it an “incoherently plotted misadventure, overcrowded with comedy sidekicks and blind leaps of narrative logic, all of it cursed with undercooked villains … The Dark World only works when Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is on screen.” Still, the film racked up $644 million globally at the box office.

Of course, the franchise went in a vastly improved direction with last fall’s acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok, which let the hammer-wielding God of Thunder show his lighter side.

“We all had, I think, the same want and need and passion to change this up in a big way,” Hemsworth said on Jimmy Kimmel Live last October while promoting the new film. “I remember meeting with [director Taika Waititi] and he said ‘let’s just break everything we know and destroy it and rebuild it’ … every day was about exploring the unknown and trying something different. I had got pretty bored of myself as that character, and so did he, and maybe a few people out there. So we thought, ‘let’s do something different.'”