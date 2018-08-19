type Book author J.K. Rowling Genre Fantasy

Say it ain’t so, Neville!

It seems the stalwart and courageous Neville Longbottom might have been tempted by the Dark Lord and his followers — or at least actor Matthew Lewis was.

Tom Felton, who portrayed the scheming Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, shared an Instagram photo this weekend in which he is visibly trying to recruit former costar Lewis over to Slytherin, the Hogwarts house that was both Malfoy’s home and notorious for the number of dark wizards it produced.

Bearing the caption “See how close he was to converting,” the photo shows Felton attempting to get a less-than-enthused Lewis to take hold of a green Slytherin backpack.

Fortunately, it appears that old Neville won’t be ditching his red-and-gold Gryffindor pride anytime soon, as he looks away — or perhaps rolls his eyes — and rejects the green bag. Lewis also posted the photo on his own Instagram account and wrote, “Take your Slytherin paws off me, you damn dirty ape!”

So nice try, Draco, but you’ll have to do better than that to turn the man who slew Nagini.