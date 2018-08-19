type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 106 minutes Limited Release Date 10/12/07 performer Patricia Clarkson, Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Paul Schneider director Craig Gillespie distributor MGM author Nancy Oliver Genre Drama, Comedy

Emily Mortimer has acted alongside greats like Jeff Daniels, Patricia Clarkson, and Steve Martin. But it was her stoic scene partner in Lars and the Real Girl that made her most threatened: a sex doll.

In the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Mortimer admits she was no match for Bianca, the sex doll Lars (Ryan Gosling) falls for in that 2007 film.

“Ryan Gosling was mad about her and really into her and totally doted on her,” Mortimer says. “I just felt like he didn’t pay me any attention.”

Mortimer plays the sister-in-law of Gosling, who couldn’t take his eyes of the “quiet and still but dignified” Bianca. He was so convincingly infatuated in the role that Gosling garnered his first Oscar nomination.

She burst into laughter alongside host Lola Ogunnaike recalling her time on set. Looking back, Mortimer now respects her serious costar.

“You realize from hanging with a sex doll that there is an enormous amount of power to be had from being very quiet and still as she was,” she says.

