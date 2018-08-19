Emily Mortimer says Ryan Gosling made her jealous of the sex doll in Lars and the Real Girl

Joseph Longo
August 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT

Lars and the Real Girl

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
106 minutes
Limited Release Date
10/12/07
performer
Patricia Clarkson, Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Paul Schneider
director
Craig Gillespie
distributor
MGM
author
Nancy Oliver
Genre
Drama, Comedy

Emily Mortimer has acted alongside greats like Jeff Daniels, Patricia Clarkson, and Steve Martin. But it was her stoic scene partner in Lars and the Real Girl that made her most threatened: a sex doll.

In the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Mortimer admits she was no match for Bianca, the sex doll Lars (Ryan Gosling) falls for in that 2007 film.

“Ryan Gosling was mad about her and really into her and totally doted on her,” Mortimer says. “I just felt like he didn’t pay me any attention.”

Mortimer plays the sister-in-law of Gosling, who couldn’t take his eyes of the “quiet and still but dignified” Bianca. He was so convincingly infatuated in the role that Gosling garnered his first Oscar nomination.

She burst into laughter alongside host Lola Ogunnaike recalling her time on set. Looking back, Mortimer now respects her serious costar.

“You realize from hanging with a sex doll that there is an enormous amount of power to be had from being very quiet and still as she was,” she says.

Check out the clip from the latest episode of Couch Surfing above.

