Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves might be married…in Romania.

While promoting their upcoming rom-com Destination Wedding, Ryder revealed to EW that their movie love might extend off screen because she’s not entirely sure the pair didn’t have a real wedding back in 1992 while filming Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Musing about her feelings on weddings alongside Reeves, Ryder told EW, “We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life.”

“In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest,” she added. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

Reeves took the news in stride and joked, “It’s lovely to see you again.” But Ryder reminded him that they went through the entire ceremony and said their “I dos.”

When Reeves asked, “We said yes?” Ryder responded, “Don’t you remember that? It was on Valentine’s Day.” This left Reeves no choice but to conclude, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.” It seems America’s favorite ’90s onscreen Goth couple might have made a commitment they never knew about. Sounds like the makings of a perfect rom-com.

If you want more unexpected romance from the pair (this time in San Luis Obispo, Calif., rather than Romania), they can be seen as misanthropic wedding guests who find a reluctant connection in Destination Wedding, hitting theaters Aug. 31.