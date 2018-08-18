Kevin Spacey’s career continues to suffer as his latest film, the crime-drama Billionaire Boys Club, took in a meager $126 after it debuted on Friday — opening in 10 theaters across the country.

Released on VOD last month, the film is not currently showing in New York or Los Angeles but can be seen in a few cities such as Miami, New Orleans, and Phoenix.

Inspired by true events, the critically panned flick follows a group of wealthy young men in Los Angeles who embark on a get-rich-quick scheme with deadly outcomes. Spacey portrays real-life con artist Ron Levin in the film, which stars Ansel Elgort, Emma Roberts, and Taron Egerton.

The poor performance marks an unprecedented box office low for the Oscar winner, whose status as one of Hollywood’s most revered talents was tarnished late last year after a slew of sexual misconduct allegations emerged against him.

In June, representatives from the studio behind the project, Vertical Entertainment, released a statement noting the film would premiere as scheduled despite Spacey’s involvement.

“We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in Billionaire Boys Club — does not tarnish the release of the film,” a statement from Vertical read. “In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person’s past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film.”

Billionaire Boys Club could serve as a final act for Spacey, who has no additional projects in the works.

Following the allegations against him, director Ridley Scott reshot all scenes in his film All the Money in the World that involved the star — replacing him with Christopher Plummer.

Spacey’s already-wrapped Gore Vidal biopic Gore was subsequently dropped by Netflix and it is unclear whether the project will ever be seen. The streaming service also cut ties with the 59-year-old when they fired him from the series House of Cards.