Scarlett Johansson is the highest paid actress in Hollywood with $40.5 million  

Scarlett Johansson has dethroned Emma Stone as the highest paid actress in Hollywood.

The Avengers star ranked first on Forbes‘ 2018 list of top-earning female leads, raking in $40.5 million from June 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018.

Starring as Black Widow in Marvel’s Avengers movies helped Johansson quadruple her 2017 earnings. She also nearly doubled Stone’s top mark of $26 million last year. The actress is set to return as Black Widow for 2019’s as-yet-untitled sequel to this year’s Avengers: Infinity War, and will also reprise the character for an upcoming solo movie.

She released two films in 2017, Rough Night and Ghost in the Shell, the latter of which earned her backlash for portraying a Japanese character. This year, she provided voice work for Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs in addition to Infinity War.

Johansson beat out Angelina Jolie, who ranked second with $28 million thanks mainly to her upfront pay for Maleficent 2, according to Forbes. Jennifer Aniston came in third with a cool $19.5 million, making the bulk of her profits from Emirates airlines, Smartwater, and Aveeno promotions, the outlet reports.

Jennifer Lawrence and Reese Witherspoon round out the top five. The top 10 highest-earning actresses combined for $186 million, bringing the cumulative total up 16% from last year. (Forbes excludes taxes and fees for agents, managers, and lawyers from their calculations.)

Gal Gadot was the only newcomer to make the list after catapulting to fame with her turn in Wonder Woman.