Planes, trains, and snowplows.

No one has mastered the art of fighting bad guys on modes of transportation quite like Liam Neeson. We’ve seen him save lives 30,000 feet in the air in Non-Stop, we’ve seen him have the commute from hell in The Commuter, and now, we will see him on a snowplow in a movie that reads like an SNL digital short.

Here is Deadline‘s description of Hard Powder: “In the movie directed by Hans Petter Moland, Neeson plays Nels Coxman, a local snowplow operator recently named Citizen of the Year of his small Colorado ski town for keeping the roads open through the winter. Nels’ quiet life with his wife (Laura Dern) abruptly spins out of control when their son is unjustly murdered by a local drug cartel. Taking the law into his own hands with only the tools of an outdoorsman and snowplow driver, Nels sets out to find those responsible but inadvertently ignites a gang war that threatens to engulf the town — unless he ends it first.”

Nels Coxman! Local snowplow operator! Citizen of the Year! Laura Dern! Local drug cartels in small Colorado ski towns! Taking the law into his own hands with only the tools of an outdoorsman and snowplow driver! Talk about a million ways to get me to see a movie.

While Neeson seems to have no problems finding new modes of transportation to fight bad guys on (we didn’t even mention Battleship), EW decided that to give him a few free ideas (unless he decides to use them, because then we’d expect royalties).

Bus

Next Stop stars Neeson a race car driver-turned-bus driver. His wife has been kidnapped by the owner of his former team and he has exactly one hour to get to her at the last stop of his route. The catch? He must make all of his scheduled stops along the way.

Bird Scooter

The mode of transportation that is sweeping the nation gets an upgrade in What’s the Bird? Neeson plays a Los Angeles beat cop who is counting the days until retirement, but his hopes for a quiet last few weeks get thrown for a loop when he’s partnered with the newest member of the force: an artificially intelligent scooter. Think Knight Rider meets Lethal Weapon.

Party Bike

There’s no fun to be had for Neeson in Death Crawl, in which his character’s surprise 65th birthday party turns into Speed for a new generation. Neeson’s planned night on a party bike/pedal pub becomes more than he bargained for as a bomb is attached and will go off the moment that the pedaling stops. Making matters even worse is that he’s on the bike alone — and all the liquor is almost gone!

Parade Float

The country’s inaugural military parade is going off without a hitch — until one float goes rogue after being hijacked by terrorists. Luckily, one retired colonel managed to sneak onboard. Liam Neeson is our Last Float.

Uber

Five Stars finds Neeson playing an Uber driver determined to keep his perfect rating, even if it means being the wheelman for a robbery, stealing a nicer car, or daring to go to LAX during rush hour.

Zamboni

Set during intermission of a professional hockey game in the not-so-distant future, Face/Off stars Neeson and Nicolas Cage as rival Zamboni operators who are forced to play the world’s deadliest new game — and only one man will be left standing.

Big Wheel

Just like Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in the upcoming The Irishman, director Martin Scorsese uses technology to de-age Neeson for Kids of Anarchy. The film finds the 66-year-old actor playing a 5-year-old who learns of a massive conspiracy in his neighborhood’s local biker gang, prompting him to go undercover.

Cruise Ship

It seems like all of Liam Neeson’s characters could use a vacation. So what if we did the ultimate crossover movie event? Neeson plays three different roles as he unites his characters from Non-Stop, The Commuter, and Taken for The Three Tourists. A group of pirates think they’ve hit the jackpot when they intercept an American cruise ship, but they’re in for a rude — and violent — awakening as three strangers vacationing alone join forces to combine their particular set of skills. Tagline: They’re all the captains now.