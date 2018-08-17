Regina Hall says Girls Trip sequel is in the works: 'The girls are coming back'

type Movie release date 07/21/17 performer Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish director Malcolm D. Lee mpaa R Genre Comedy

It looks like the Flossy Posse is getting back together! According to Girls Trip star Regina Hall, “the girls are coming back” for a sequel to the breakout comedy of summer 2017.

“We’re trying to make that happen,” Hall told BuzzFeed News’ AM to DM. “So we’re trying to get everything together with the schedule. I think they’re working on something. I don’t know where we’re going. I don’t know where the girls are going, but… we’re going somewhere.”

Girls Trip, directed by Malcolm D. Lee and written by Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver, earned $140.4 million worldwide after its debut last year. Starring Hall, Tiffany Haddish (in her breakthrough role), Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith, the film saw four college friends reuniting at Essence Fest in New Orleans where they partied hard, revisited old wounds, reclaimed their identities, and became much closer for it.

Talk of a sequel has been buzzing about since audiences proved once again that a film with women in the leading roles can (wait for it…) make a lot of money. (Hear that, Hollywood executives?) An official announcement, however, has remained elusive; Universal had no comment.

Lee told EW “we’d like to” do a sequel. “The audience really took to it, I think they’d want to see what the Flossy Posse is up to next and I’m hoping that we can make that happen and bring that to the masses.”

He continued, “It has to be a little bit bigger, it has to be just as good, just as funny, just as outrageous and that takes time. We’ve got to figure out how that’s all going to come together and coalesce in a script and make it worth our time as filmmakers, their time as actors, and the audience’s time as consumers. So we don’t want to do it if it’s not going to be great. We want to make sure that it’s a quality piece of work.”

This is something Haddish says she’s been “constantly bothering the studios about that.”

“Every time I see one of the executives, I say, ‘When are we doing Girls Trip 2? How’s it going to work out? Here, I have a few ideas,’” she adds. “I’m like writing it myself. I’m so ready for Girls Trip 2 to happen. And so is Jada and Queen Latifah and Regina, we all talk about it. We talk to each other at least once or twice a month, like ‘What do you think? What about this idea?’ I’m like, we should just write it ourselves and then present it to the studio, like, ‘When are we going to shoot this?’”

–Additional reporting by Derek Lawrence.