The Nun TV spot scares up a demonic presence

From the recently banned-by-YouTube-ad for The Nun to the movie’s ominous billboards, the folks behind marketing this latest Conjuring universe horror movie have done a good job of scaring up interest in director Corin Hardy’s film. Now comes a new TV spot which features a coffin, an upside down cross, and all manner of other creepiness.

Set in early-’50s Romania, The Nun is the origin story of the inhuman spirit, also known as Valak, that tormented ghost-hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) in the 1977-set The Conjuring 2.

The film stars Demian Bichir as a priest named Father Burke and Taissa Farmiga as a novitiate, Sister Irene. “She had a difficult and isolating childhood,” Farmiga says of her character. “She experienced these visions that set her apart from her peers and eventually led her to a life in the church.” The pair are tasked by the Vatican to investigate a mysterious death at an abbey in Romania where, Farmiga reveals, “there’s some sort of presence that shouldn’t be there.”

The Nun will start to spook audiences Sept. 7. Watch that new TV spot, above.